Users think it’s a bug: New Google Drive limit introduced

That reports that ArsTechnica online magazine. This problem is likely to affect only a few users: In February, Google introduced a limit change for files uploaded to Google Drive: More than 5 million files can no longer be stored in future – regardless of whether the account still allows the storage limit in GB/TB would.

Google itself has not communicated this at all so far. As a result, users who received the notice that they need to remove data from their Google Drive accounts thought it was a bug. There are now a corresponding number of error messages and problem reports. There have been various entries on the subject since mid-February, especially on Reddit and in Google’s Issue Tracker.

Google Drive users complain that they suddenly get a message saying “Creation Limit” has been reached. New files can no longer be uploaded until the existing ones have been deleted up to the limit. The problem with the new limit appears in both Google Workspace and Google One. The existing file limit sets a hard limit on the total number of files stored at five million items. This limit does not take into account file size and type, it is a simple count of the number of files in your online storage space. This includes items stored in the Recycle Bin (which is automatically emptied every 30 days). When this limit is reached (or if the account has already exceeded it), Google Drive will display the following message.

Build limit error message

“This account has exceeded the creation limit of 5 million items. To create more items, move items to the trash and delete them forever.”

Google has now commented on the error messages and made it clear that it is not a bug. It is a protective measure to prevent misuse of the system that could affect the stability and security of the system.

