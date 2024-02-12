Usher achieves outstanding performance at the Super Bowl

THE ANGELS.- Usher appeared at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl halftime show sitting on a throne, accompanied by a marching band and Las Vegas performers.

It was an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime artist: with timeless and well-known hits, masterful choreography and a devoted audience.

It started with Caught Up and passed by U Don’t Have to Call, Superstar y Love in the Club.

Alicia Keys then appeared under a bright red cloth in front of a piano of the same color for her performance of If I Ain’t Got Youwhich became My Boo.

Usher-Alicia Keys-super bowl-ap-2.jpg Alicia Keys and Usher perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP/Eric Gay

Usher pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Usher wore only one glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson, especially for a performance held during Black History Month.

“They said I wouldn’t make it,” he told the crowd, then dedicated his set to his mom.

In the 13-minute halftime show sponsored by Apple Music, Usher brought out several guests, including HER, Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon, the latter to Turn Down for Whatwhich became the Usher classic Yeah!and included a special appearance by Ludacris.

Throughout the repertoire, which spanned three decades of music, the R&B star had an endless trove of hits and he did it with costume changes and a performance on roller skates. OMG.

Usher-Super bowl-ap-3.jpg Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game on Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP/Steve Luciano

Your album Confessions It is one of the best sellers of all time and turned 20 this year. Your theme Burn became a highlight of the performance.

Over the past two years, Usher, 45, has had a sold-out Las Vegas residency, Usher: My Way on Dolby Live at Park MGM, making it the perfect choice for today’s game.

“Don’t take moments for granted”

The eight-time Grammy-winning musician is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage either, having a special collaboration with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011.

“I got to know a little bit about how he felt,” Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In that first Super Bowl performance, he descended from the stadium roof to perform OMG not Arlington, Texas.

“Don’t take moments for granted because you only have 13 of them,” he said before his performance, referring to the minutes usually allotted to the show. “The hardest part is trying to figure out, squeeze everything out when you really have a big (musical) catalog or a lot of records that people celebrate and love.”

No doubt, he found exactly how to do it.

Source: AP