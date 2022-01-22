Vaccination pass: the conditions to be met to obtain it

Friday, January 21, the Constitutional Council validated most of the law on the vaccine pass, in particular the possible identity checks by the managers of public places. But how to have this famous sesame which will come into force from this Monday, January 24?
Last weekend, after two weeks of heated debate, Parliament voted in favor of the introduction of the vaccination pass. The text was then validated by the Constitutional Council this Friday, January 21. The Sages asserted that the measures of the past “must be strictly proportionate to the health risks incurred” and that he “be terminated as soon as the measure is no longer necessary”. Joined by franceinfo, the government took note of their decision with “satisfaction”. However, the Constitutional Council has censored the possibility of requesting a pass from the participants of a political rally. It will be up to the organizers to take “all useful health precautionary measures”, namely the limitation of the number of participants or the ventilation of the rooms. The day before this decision, the executive had presented a timetable for lifting the restrictions put in place since the end of 2021 and explained the procedures for obtaining the vaccination pass. As this comes into force on Monday, January 24, we take stock of the conditions to benefit from this precious sesame.
A vaccination pass already valid but…
As of Monday, January 24, all persons over the age of 16 must provide proof of a vaccination pass to go to bars, gyms, restaurants, stadiums, cinema, nightclubs, interregional trains and other places. How to get it? For those who have had two doses of vaccine, no worries, their pass is valid provided you recall within four months after the second dose. For the French people unvaccinated, no pass possible, unless they had the Covid. In this case, their pass is valid 11 days after the positive test for a period of 6 months.
A slightly different condition
For those who received only one dose, here are the three scenarios and conditions necessary to obtain the pass. Those who have not had the Covid benefit from a partial activation of the pass with a negative test within 24 hours. For those who have the virus before their first dose, their pass is valid provided they do a booster four months after the first injection with AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, or two months later if they have been vaccinated with Janssen. As for those who became infected more than two weeks after their first dose, their pass is valid if they do their booster within six months of their first injection.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias