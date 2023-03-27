Vagnati: “Futuro di Juric? Alarmismo excessive. Lavoriamo ai rinnovi dei giocatori, per Vanja ci siamo” – Toro.it

The technical director of Torino, Davide Vagnati, has given a long interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport

Da tres anni ormai Davide Vagnati è il directore técnico del Torino. The Granada leader has made the point of his work for him in this arc of time in a long interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, daily whose editor is President Urbano Cairo. Il dt ha anche parlato del futuro del Torino, di quello di Ivan Juric e dei rinnovi dei contratti dei calciatori in scadenza.

Sui suoi primi tre anni da dt del Torino

“I numeri della crescita sono importanti. If we guard the classification of the last champions, if we rifle the power of the arees of the society, a key element for a club that vuole avere future and Gode di buona salute come il nostro” ha esordito Vagnati parlando del lavoro svolto in questi suoi tre anni al Torino. E sui miglioramenti al Filadelfia e al stadio Olimpico Grande Torino he has added: “Abbiamo rifatto i campi al Filadelfia e allo stadio. We have strengthened the Fila: we have opened a restaurant, a room for Pilates, recovery from misfortunes and cryotherapy, we have made a leap in quality in the health area with the introduction of cutting-edge machines”.

Market strategy for the future

Vagnati has spoken about the markets and the future strategy of Torino: “Il futuro è trovare più giocatori, e più giovani possibili, per portare patrimonio al club. Nel 2020 l’età media era verso i 30 anni, oggi siamo la seconda rosa più giovane della A. Più investimenti alla Ilic? Yes, ma senza fare l’errore di mettere solo giovani. We built a hard zoccolo that is a value, thought Rodriguez, Linetty, Vlasic, Sanabria and agli altri”.

I rinnovi di contratto dei giocatori ei riscatti

The Torino coach has recently announced the renewal of the Milinkovic-Savic contract and has spoken of the other footballers with the next contract on the schedule. “Will Milinkovic-Savic renew? Yes, siamo in directura d’arrivo. Credo molto sulla continuità dello zoccolo duro. We are still working to prolong some contracts next to the sequence”.

Sui giocatori invece in presto ma con diritto di riscatto (I am Vlasic, Miranchuk, Lazaro, Gravillon e Vieira): “Mancano 11 partite, nelle quali il giudizio può cambiare perché le prestazioni orientano le decisión. Però il value oggettivo dei giocatori ormai conosciamo. Ma abbiamo tempo”.

The future of Juric

Finally, Vagnati has also spoken about the future of Ivan Juric: “I will face an argument of this type, at this moment, it is important because we all dobbiamo program our future. On the other hand, I notice so much excessive alarmism, but the mister has another year of contract. Siamo tranquilli: important will be finished bene questi due mesi, as the mister always says, in parallel will be other important programs bene il futuro. As the President of Cairo has said, the future will join Mr. Juric”.