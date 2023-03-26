Vale o Play? | Resident Evil 4 Remake

At Vale o Play? this week, Wagner Wakka talks with Felipe Demartini about the relaunch of Resident Evil 4. The game is completely different and can be a good choice for fans of the original and new players.

Is it worth the play? is our podcast focused on series, movies, games and pop culture, published every Sunday at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

Quoted in the box Worth keeping an eye on:

Atlanta – Season 3 – March 24

Have a Nice Death (PC, Switch) – 22 de março

Elis and Tom, it just had to be with you – March 30th

This episode was scripted, hosted and edited by Wagner Wakka. Participation by Felipe Demartini. Audio review by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga, with soundtrack by Guilherme Zomer. Cover by Erick Teixeira.