Valheim and Xbox, is the game a Microsoft exclusive? Yes, but for a short time

The latest news on the panorama delle productions on arrival your Game Pass è quella dello sbarco di Valheim su Xbox One e Xbox Series X, dopo un longa attesa che si è fatta sentire. At the moment, if it is null, it is uscita also the piattaforme of the Xbox concurrency, given the possible exclusivity of the IP.

While the comment from Iron Gate Studios sull’uscita di Valheim su PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch no si è fatto attendere, dal mondo Xbox arrivano dei dettagli sulla Permanence of the product in the Microsoft ecosystem for a limited period of time. Il tutto emerges from an email inviata agli utenti che hanno sottoscritto un abbonamento al noto servizio offered dalla casa di Redmond.

Infatti, being as much as possible to evince the ciò che è stato ricevuto tramite posta elettronica dagli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass, Valheim may be exclusive for six months say tempo. Ciò means, in other parole, that potrebbe non esservi alcun avvistamento all’orizzonte delle versioni PS4, PS5 e Nintendo Switch until the last month of 2023.

In the body of the email if you refer to all the extensions of the exclusive version of the Xbox for six months now, this will not be the case, we will attend later to confirm the reports of Iron Gate Studios to know better. Tuttavia, dalle last dichiarazioni di Jonathan Smars sappiamo che The team is currently present with the only version that uses the Xbox ecosystemil che potrebbe confirmare quanto dichiarato nell’email inviata agli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass.