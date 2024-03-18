MIAMI.- Although he is a CPA by profession, Elder Dayan Daz Rodríguez knows perfectly the vallenato, Well, the singer, composer and musician Colombian He is part of the Daz dynasty as he is one of the sons of the deceased Diomedes Daz.

“Vallenato is my life. I feel very proud to belong to the Díaz dynasty, which is my father’s dynasty that has taken me and helped me to be where I am now making my own music,” the artist told DIARIO LAS AMRICAS. born in Magdalena, who is in the United States promoting and carrying out his first tour of the year, which is called Reina Guajira Tour 2024.

Regarding this tour, the performer explained that he plans to perform five concerts, of which two already took place on March 15 and 16 in Denver and Tampa, respectively. To these dates are added those of March 21, 22 and 23 in Orlando, Dallas and Miami

“I thank God for allowing me to be here and for having a fan base that follows me,” said Elder Dayan Díaz Rodríguez. “You can’t miss every show,” he added.

For Elder Dayan Díaz Rodríguez, the receptivity he has had in the United States and other countries such as Venezuela, Panama and Mexico is due to his youthful, commercial and current style. An example of this was his participation in the 36th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro.

“My music is a traditional vallenato. It is aimed at all lovers of this beautiful folklore,” he assured.

Dates Reina Guajira Tour 2024

Thursday, March 21: Orlando, Florida.

Friday, March 22: Dallas, Texas.

Saturday, March 23: Miami, Florida.

Tickets are available at www.tickeri.com/es.

About Elder Dayan Daz

Born in Fundacin (Magdalena) in 1987, Elder Dayn Díaz Rodríguez is the son of Diomedes Díaz and Rosmery Rodríguez. He lived his childhood in the city of Bucaramanga, with the awareness of being the son of El Cacique de La Junta and with the pressure that that was why he had to sing.

He grew up dazzled by his father’s fame and with the admiration of being the son of one of the greatest performers of vallenato music.

When the word does not exist bullying, and they told me that my dad was a drug addict and a drunk, my mom told me: ‘if they talk to you about your dad, don’t answer’, but I reacted. They punished me a lot, but he sang at the flag raising, the interpreter recalled. Airplane mode

As a member of the Díaz dynasty, Elder formally entered the world of music at the age of 14 when he joined the Colombia Mix orchestra as a vallenato singer. Later, he recorded a production titled I’m already herealongside the accordion player Miguel Avendáo, with whom he began to become known in his town Fundacin and in nearby regions, until he became what he is today.