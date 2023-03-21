Valve trademarks Counter-Strike 2

At the beginning of the month, it was discovered that Nvidia’s GeForce drivers contained a new program file called csgos2.exe, which of course immediately fueled speculation that a new Counter-Strike was finally on the way. After all, it has been over ten years since Global Offensive was released and a sequel has long been at the top of many players’ wish lists. Now comes further “proof” that it actually seems to be happening. Namely, the developer Valve has applied for trademark protection for “CS2” with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). The application was submitted on March 14th and it is also linked to existing Valve-owned brands, Counter-Strike and CSGO. This does not in itself mean that everything is done and done and that we will see a Counter-Strike 2, but of course it increases the probability that something big is going on at Valve.