Van der Bellen embarks on Western Balkans voyage

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is leaving tomorrow for a four-day trip to the Western Balkans. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP), Minister of Justice Alma Zadic (Greens) and a business delegation with representatives from around 30 local companies.

The first stop on the journey is Albania, on Tuesday we continue to North Macedonia. In the two EU candidate countries, the Federal President wants to be a “door opener” for local entrepreneurs.

After his arrival in Albania, Van der Bellen visits the Ashta hydroelectric power plant in the north of the country, which was built jointly by Verbund and EVN, as well as the Austrian HTL “Peter Mahringer” in Shkodra. The political talks, which are supposed to focus on EU rapprochement, will take place on Monday.