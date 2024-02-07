Van Gogh’s work that had been stolen is exhibited in the Netherlands

RTERDAM.- A painting by Vincent van Gogh stolen and then returned to a detective until Dutch and una bolsa de IKEA It was displayed on Wednesday for the first time since its return, which made the front pages of the local press.

The Nuenen Presbytery Garden in springfrom 1884, whose value is estimated at between three and six million euros (between 3.2 and 6.4 million dollars) was presented to the press in a museum in Amsterdam, with the damage caused by the theft still visible.

The painting shows serious damage in the lower part, according to Marjan de Visser, the work’s restorer. “The damage goes through all the layers, the varnish, the paint layers and the base layer, which is white,” declared De Visser.

According to her, the damage was probably due to the painting colliding with something very hard.

The restorer conducts in-depth research on the painting, examining the materials used, previous restorations and the way it was painted. De Visser already cleaned the dirt that covered the painting and began to remove part of the varnish, preparatory stages for the restoration in the form of the work.

Sample of the work

Wednesday’s exhibition was reserved for the press, but the public will be able to see the painting starting March 29 at the Groningen museum, in the north of the Netherlands.

The work was stolen in a robbery in the middle of the night in March 2020, during confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Singer Laren museum, near Amsterdam, to which it had been loaned by the Groningen museum.

Dutch police images released shortly after the theft showed a criminal breaking the glass door of the museum before fleeing with the painting.

The work was considered missing for three years but reappeared in a sensational way: someone gave it to Arthur Brand, an art detective nicknamed The Indiana Jones of the Art World for having found several missing works.

A man, whose identity was not revealed, returned the painting to Arthur Brand in a blue IKEA bag, protected with a pillowcase and bubble wrap.

FUENTE: AFP