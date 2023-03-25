Vaucluse: an RN deputy receives a reprimand from his party for having attended the inauguration of a mosque

Joris Hébrard had participated in this event organized in mid-March by the Franco-Turkish culture association of Pontet.

An event that angered the executives of the National Rally. Joris Hébrard, MP for the 1st constituency of Vaucluse, was sanctioned on Friday with a reprimand by the executive office of the far-right party for having attended the inauguration of a mosque of the Franco-Turkish culture association in Pontet, in the suburbs of Avignon.

The deputy was heard Friday morning. During this interview, he was reminded of “the political line of the National Rally: the intransigent fight against all forms of communitarianism as well as the rejection of foreign influences, in particular Erdogan’s Islamist Turkey, on French national soil”, precise Provence.

Marine Le Pen “disapproves”

The RN’s executive office argued that this mosque was “openly linked to Turkish power and networks of influence.” Earlier in the week, Marine Le Pen reacted in person to the participation of the elected official in this inauguration. “It’s a personal initiative that I very clearly disapprove of,” she said on Wednesday.

A former member of the party now listed at Reconquête!, Marion Maréchal posted photos of the event on Twitter, where the deputy appears smiling in front of the Turkish flag. She asked, in the process, his exclusion from the party.

On the side of MP Joris Hébrard, we assume. Contacted by France Interthe elected official argues “that the Turkish community is very established” in the town.

The parliamentarian, perhaps aware of the symbol, had not however shared photos of the event on his Twitter account, which nevertheless relays many other local visits.