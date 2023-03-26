Vegeta is responsible for one of the cruelest murders in all of Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball It is a cult anime and manga for a significant number of otakus of different generations. With a plot that has had the grace to remain entertaining throughout all these years.

However, the events related in each of the different arcs are simply too many and it is possible to run into some events that we simply go through something or that are not given enough weight of reflection until it is too late or too much has passed. time.

Such is the case with Dragon Ball Z, the arc of Majin Boo and what we could well consider the cruelest murder committed in the entire franchise saga. Where, curiously, Vegeta would be the protagonist of this massacre that very few remember.

We do not blame them if they have read the previous statement with relative confusion and doubt about the real weight of such an approach. And it is that the moment in which the maximum massacre in the entire saga happened went somewhat unnoticed by the audience.

Akira Toriyama is a master of narrative and has a perfect command of his art. So much so that in the pages of the original work and the anime itself, a scene of high dramatic weight was illustrated that connected perfectly with the rest of the events narrated.

But in its role as a transition sequence to another climax it was a bit lost in memory, until now that we revisited it.

How Vegeta Is Responsible For The Most Carnage In All Of Dragon Ball

The Majin Boo arc at the time was something very significant, since it represented the last adventure to say goodbye to the franchise. This is how we had a colorful start with a wide range of nuances in its narrative, where the first episodes recovered a bit of the comedy tone of yesteryear of the franchise.

Then the plot moved towards its real purpose in a field that everyone knew and that has always detonated great emotion: the martial arts tournament. Everything seemed to be going normal and according to the standards set by Toriyama himself when a big surprise came.

From that endearing sequence in which Piccolo decided to leave the competition when he ran into a much more powerful mythical, to the moment of great confusion where Vegeta, controlled by Babidi, ended up giving rise to a brutal massacre.

This version of the Saiyan prince, known as Majin Vegeta, sought to provoke an extreme match against Goku.

Because of this, at a highly dramatic point, the friend-turned-rival launched a series of energy attacks against the stands of innocent spectators.

The obvious consequence of this act is not shown explicitly in the anime. Although it is enough to pay attention to the context and the dialogues to realize that Majin Vegeta was actually the author of a massacre in which dozens if not hundreds of humans died.

Each of these victims in the strict sense was mercilessly massacred, being innocent without the ability to defend themselves.

The very flow and order of the story diverted the focus and weight of the plot to the fight between the two main characters. So at first it did not have the natural weight it should.

It was not until Dragon Ball GT that this fact was resumed with the plot of the spheres fractured by all the accumulated negative energy.

Until then, the magnitude of the massacre committed by Vegeta was emphasized.