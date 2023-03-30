Veggie Schnitzel in the test: test winners and test losers at Stiftung Warentest

The vegetarian diet is healthy – so the reputation. But a test shows that many finished products are not a good meat alternative.

Anyone who eats a vegetarian diet is doing something for their health – and of course for the climate. However, a study by Stiftung Warentest (issue 04/2023) shows that the meat alternative is sometimes not as healthy as many believe.

Stiftung Warentest: These veggie schnitzel are bad

The testers primarily criticized the ingredients of the meatless schnitzels. Because many of them have a very high calorie content – which many consumers might overlook at first glance. One or two veggie schnitzels can already cover a third of the daily calorie requirement – not including side dishes and sauces.

Stiftung Warentest: These veggie schnitzels are test winners

According to Stiftung Warentest, anyone who wants to eat meat-free and healthy should use the following products:

Veggie schnitzel put to the test

Overall, the vegetarian schnitzel performed as follows: