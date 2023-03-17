Vehicle chased by ‘Troopers’ overturns in Mesa and Resler

A pursuit by elements of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the so-called “troopers”, ended with an overturned vehicle and one person seriously injured.

The events occurred on Mesa Avenue, almost at the intersection with Resler, on the West side of the City, around 5:30 am this Friday.

Due to the accident, the westbound lanes near the intersection were closed, as well as two turn lanes on Pitt Street, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) reported.

DPS elements were directing traffic at that traffic light, one of the most important on the Westside.

According to a DPS spokesman, the troopers were in pursuit of the vehicle, but stopped following before it rolled over.

In the last three months, cases of vehicle pursuits, mostly transporting undocumented migrants, by DPS have tripled, according to data from the institution released Wednesday.

