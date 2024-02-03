Venezuela achieves its second victory in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- Ramón Flores hit a home run in the first inning and the Tiburones de La Guaira (Venezuela) They achieved their second victory in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series after beating the Curacao delegation 4-2.

The right fielder, who participates in the regional tournament as a reinforcement of the team led by Ozzie Guillén, went 2-for-2, with a walk and a couple of RBIs.

The Curaçao team scored in the bottom of the second inning, but a chapter later the Venezuelans got another run when Cuban Yasiel Puig walked with the bases loaded. Then Wilson Ramos brought another line in a selection play.

Curacao made another one in the third inning, but the Venezuelan bullpen remained armored. The four relievers used only allowed three hits.

Arnaldo Hernández, the closer of the shark team, put the lock on for the second time in the tournament.