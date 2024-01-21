Venezuela already has its two finalists for the LVBP

CARACAS -. Los Cardinals of Lara ambushed with seven scores in the second episode the Braves of Margarita to beat them on Saturday 11-5 and place themselves in the final series of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League where they are already waiting for you Sharks of La Guaira .

Rangel Ravelo went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run, Ángel Reyes went 3 for 4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Jermaine Palacios went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.

The Cardinals signed their fourth consecutive victory and won 10 of their last 12 games to qualify for the 19th final in their history, in which they will seek to win their seventh championship.

In Caracas, Danry Vázquez went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Franklin Barreto drove in a run with a triple and Wilson García added a solo home run. The Sharks defeated the local Lions 6-3, who will not be able to retain the title they won the previous season.

The Sharks ended up leading the round-robin round with a record of 11-4, followed by the Cardinals (10-6), Lions (7-8), Tigers (5-10) and Braves (5-10).

Sharks and Cardinals will begin the final series of the best of seven duels starting next Tuesday, January 23.

Source: AP