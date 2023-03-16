Venezuela: firmness to dream in the WBC

Of the 20 participants in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC), only two finished the first round with a perfect performance (4-0): Japan and Venezuela. Both will face the quarterfinals with the tag of champions, but for the South Americans it is an even more special feeling due to the little hope there was for them.

“When the group came out, many people did not give anything for Venezuela, nobody gave anything for us. Even in our own country there were people criticizing me. That simply filled me with more commitment and the desire to work and perhaps not spend time with my children, or with my wife, or with my family, but rather dedicate myself 100% and show that we can do things in the best possible way. ”, mentioned the Venezuelan manager, Omar López, in an interview with the official site of the MLB.

The commitment of López and his roster of 38 players, including major league figures such as Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves), Miguel Cabrera (Detroit Tigers) and José Altuve (Houston Astros), was evident from the first two games, which They were key in the resolution of the group because they were two world powers: the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The Venezuelan ninth came out to give everything and beat the Dominicans 5-1 as well as the Puerto Ricans 9-6; already attuned to that winning rhythm, they surpassed Nicaragua 4-1 and closed with a 5-1 victory against Israel. In this way, and despite being located in the so-called ‘group of death’, the South American team has already achieved its second most victories in a World Classic, only behind the six it achieved in 2009, when it advanced to the semifinals.

And that is precisely the objective of Venezuela. After having signed their best participation in the group stage, those led by Omar López have in mind at least to tie their best participation in history, although the dream of reaching a step further, to the final, is even sweeter for the ears of fans.

“We feel good, we are calm, with humility, that’s what I told the boys (…) There is no rest. The boys are committed and want to get ahead,” López revealed after the victories with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The qualification to the quarterfinals occurred from the third game, when they beat Nicaragua, but the heroic performance was confirmed against Israel. The Venezuelans, who have won the Caribbean Series seven times, are now looking for their name to resonate in a diamond of global dimensions.

“We all prepare in the best possible way to come and compete in this World Baseball Classic different from previous tournaments. This has been more special. We are doing the best we can and we agree on that, not only for us, but for our families and our country,” said baseball player Eugenio Suárez, one of the benchmarks in the victory against Israel.

According to reports from the MLB itself, manager Omar López asked his players to report to Spring Training for their Major League clubs at 85% condition. That would allow them to be 100% on Opening Day and, at the same time, give Venezuela a chance to win their first World Baseball Classic. There are at least three games left to see if that strategy works for him.