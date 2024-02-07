Venezuela needs a cultural change to achieve freedom and democracy

The Maduro regime in Venezuela has suffocated the country’s culture, freedom, democracy and development. The Venezuelan people, tired of oppression, corruption and misery, long for profound change. The cultural revolution stands as a powerful tool to conquer freedom and return to democracy.

Freedom is not limited to the absence of chains. It is the ability to think critically, express yourself without censorship, educate yourself without indoctrination, work with initiative, elect your representatives and build a prosperous future. Freedom implies values ​​such as dignity, equality, honesty, respect, compassion and solidarity.

Culture, as a social fabric, defines the identity of a people. It encompasses their values, beliefs, traditions, practices and artistic expressions. In Venezuela, culture has been manipulated by the regime to control and indoctrinate the population. A cultural revolution must rescue indigenous culture, promote critical thinking and encourage cultural diversity.

A revolution may be necessary to free a people from oppression, to create a freer and more just society. The meaning of revolution is a profound change in the social, political or economic structures of a society and can be driven by different factors, such as inequality, injustice or repression.

The cultural revolution is not an isolated event, but a sustained process that encompasses all areas of society. It must transform the social, political and economic structures that support the regime. This transformation implies:

In the social sphere:

Promote dialogue, tolerance and respect for cultural diversity.

Rescue and strengthen traditional values ​​such as family, solidarity and honest work.

Promote citizen participation in decision making.

Fight for social justice and equal opportunities.

In the political sphere:

Defend freedom of expression, association and assembly.

Demand free, transparent and fair elections.

Reject violence and political repression.

Build a democratic society based on the rule of law.

In the economic field:

Promote free enterprise and private initiative.

Fight corruption and the informal economy.

Promote investment and sustainable economic development.

Ensure access to education, health and other basic services.

Education is a fundamental pillar for the cultural revolution. It must be free, of quality and accessible to everyone. A critical and liberating education will allow new generations to build a more just, prosperous and democratic Venezuela.

Citizen participation is a vital element for the success of the cultural revolution. The Venezuelan people must actively get involved in the political life of the country, demanding their rights and fighting for a better future.

The cultural revolution will not be easy. He will face resistance from the regime and its allies. However, the determination of the Venezuelan people, added to the support of the international community, can achieve the desired change.

The cultural revolution is the historic opportunity for Venezuela to conquer its freedom, recover its democracy and build a better future for future generations.

Keywords: freedom, culture, change, revolution, democracy, Venezuela, dialogue, diversity, education, participation, information, resources, politics, values, traditions, development, social justice, rule of law, free enterprise, investment, quality education and better future.

Venezuela needs a profound Change to conquer its Freedom and return safely to Democracy… a social and political movement that generates a recomposition in the values, beliefs and cultural practices of society, through proposals that shake and transform social structures , policies and economics that support the regime: a sincere and ethical cultural revolution.

Nelson Oxford

*Director of VenAmérica

www.venamerica.org.

