Venezuela seals qualification for the semifinal of the Caribbean Series and takes away Panama’s undefeated record

MIAMI.- Utility player Hernán Pérez drove in four runs and Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) won 5-4 against Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), which had four victories in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. Both teams are in the semifinals.

The Venezuelan third baseman’s timely hits got Cuban Ariel Miranda out of trouble, who allowed consecutive home runs by Allen Cordoba and Iván Herrara to start the match.

Pérez hit a double in the second inning to drive in Wilson Ramos and close the gap. Although Venezuela could have had a more productive inning, the Isthmus stopped them so they responded with another run in the top of the third.

Faced with a surprising Panama that had defeated Curacao, Mexico, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, Ozzie Guillén did not want to give in and went to his bullpen from the third inning and the formula worked, although the Panamanians created another one and threatened a comeback.

In the sixth act, Hernán Pérez appeared again. A double by the versatile player cleared the bases and thus led to the victory for Venezuela, which added one more in the seventh with a home run by Alcides Escobar to obtain its fourth victory and obtain a ticket to the semifinal to be played this Thursday.