Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros dies at 78

CARACAS. – He businessman and Venezuelan investor Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles died at the age of 78 this Friday, December 29. He developed an extensive career in television not only from the country, but also from the region, with the offer of different entertainment products.

The information about his death was released by Cisneros Media. The company said the businessman can rest in peace given his legacy in the television industry.

In this sense, the Venezuelan He was described as “a visionary leader whose influence extended far beyond the business realm, noted for his strategic vision and commitment to innovation.”

The businessman Cisneros followed the legacy of his father, the Cuban Don Diego Cisneros. His most important business in Venezuela was the television station Venevisión.

Embed – .@CisnerosMedia announces with deep sorrow the passing of Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles, Chairman of our Board of Directors, a visionary leader whose influence extended far beyond the confines of the business realm, noted for his strategic foresight and commitment to innovation. pic.twitter.com/JVI75oUnAy Cisneros Media (@CisnerosMedia) December 29, 2023

Cisneros Rendiles, according to the official biography, began his business activities in the 1970s. He had interests in more than 30 companies that offer services to millions of clients in more than 90 countries.

Telecommunications and tourism

Gustavo Cisneros headed companies with operations ranging from the transmission and production of television and telecommunications to the development of turismo.

“Through its various businesses and world-class affiliates, Cisneros offered some of the most recognized brands and the highest quality services to the 550 million Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking consumers in the Americas and Europe,” says Cisneros Media.

Within the portfolio of companies, Cisneros Media Distribution represents a global entertainment company in Spanish. For its part, Cisneros Estudios has services to access novels for audiences in North America and around the world.

FUENTE: Cisneros Media