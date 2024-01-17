Venezuelan is sworn in as US ambassador to Croatia

WASHINGTON.- The Venezolana Nathalie Rayes was recently sworn in as United States ambassador to Croatia, becoming the first Latina to hold this position in a non-Spanish-speaking country. President Joe Biden’s nomination of her in May 2023 was supported in the Senate, with 53 votes in favor and 47 against, marking a milestone in diplomatic history.

“I am honored to be confirmed as ambassador to the Republic of Croatia. “I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to the Biden administration, the United States Senate, and leader Chuck Schumer for the trust placed in me through this vote,” Rayes stressed on social media.

Embed – A dream come true, being sworn in by our @VP as Ambassador to Croatia with my mother by my side. I couldn’t be more proud to represent our country, a nation of immigrants, land of the free and home of the brave. So help me God. pic.twitter.com/Y5agIWBGp5 — Nathalie Rayes (@NathalieRayes) January 11, 2024

Since she was little, Rayes showed interest in politics and culture. She studied sociology and international relations at the University of California, Los Angeles. In addition to English, she speaks Spanish and conversational Arabic.

In a bipartisan gesture, Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine lent their support during the vote, highlighting the importance of his appointment beyond political affiliations.

Rayes stands out as the first Venezuelan American to hold this position. Her journey from a childhood marked by immigration to her current position in Boston, Massachusetts, with her husband and her children, reflects a journey of personal improvement and success.

This appointment not only highlights the diversity in American diplomacy, but also underscores the ability of individuals to transcend boundaries and personal challenges in the pursuit of meaningful opportunities and contributions.

