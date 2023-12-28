Venezuelan pitcher achieves the Triple Crown in the LVBP

a launcher Venezuelan manages to conquer the difficult Triple Crown of pitching in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League . A milestone that It hasn’t happened for 20 years. and barely the third time on the rented circuit.

Osmer Morales, pitcher for Bravos de Margarita, is the protagonist of this achievement and joins Wilson Álvarez and Edwin Hurtado, as the only shotgunners who achieved the feat.

Morales was the leader in wins (7), in ERA (2.26) and in strikeouts (51).

In his first year with the Bravos organization, the Aragüeño positions himself as firm candidate not only for the pitcher of the year award, but also for the Most Valuable Player award in the entire Lvbp.

The harvest was so good that it was also the leader in WHIP with 1.22. The award that he already won in 2023 but in the Major League of Professional Baseball, could close a unique year for the pitcher.

“Quite happy, I think I have worked for this and what greater satisfaction comes from qualifying and receiving the news that I have won the Triple Crown, it really is something very special for my career,” said the player from the Margarita team.