Venezuelan releases the song Tell Me Where UR with Lil Chris

MIAMI.- The singer-songwriter Venezuelan Luli MelaoGirl joined forces with Lil Chris, one of the talents of the genre trap to launch their new him Tell Me Where U-Ravailable on YouTube and all digital music platforms.

Betting on the fusion of rhythms such as trap and R&B, the artist incorporated a 3×8 beat of Venezuelan drums for the song, which shows a different Luli.

I wrote it more or less five years ago when I lived in New York, it is my author. First I had made a completely different version, but then we adapted it once I moved to Venezuela and improved it; Since it was a trap, I wanted someone from her guild. My producers, Alejandro and Hernán, through a friend of theirs, who is also a producer, introduced us to Lil Chris, who resides in the city of Los Angeles, and from there the magic arose, the interpreter detailed in a statement, to the It should be noted that the mixing was done by Nacho Molino and the mastering was done by Alex Psaroudakis.

Before and after the Venezuelan

Tell Me Where U-R marks a before and after in the career of the singer-songwriter of Hey Baby, since it shows the growth he has had as an artist. It is thanks to this evolution that the composer also dared to experiment with other genres, making it more than clear that she came to the industry to stay and leave her mark.

I think that an artist must be integral. The important thing is to maintain an identity; In the end it is art. I love all types of music and I love to experiment, commented the Venezuelan.

The song also has a video clip recorded between Caracas and Los Angeles under the direction and musical production of Alejandro Gómez (El Profe Gomez Bass) and Hernán “Drumernan” Gómez, for the production company Trini Producciones. Both creatives had the idea of ​​doing something different with space scenes. In the audiovisual, all the commotion caused by the famous violet flame of love is projected.

Future

It should be noted that this is the most ambitious audiovisual production that Luli has made so far.

This is how Tell Me Where U-R It becomes the spearhead of everything that Luli MelaoGirl brings for 2024. This year we are going with everything! Release my album Supernovawhich will have several collaborations that, little by little, will be revealed to you, Luli concludes.