Venezuelan writer presents book in Miami

MIAMI.- Several important life experiences converge in the figure of the Venezuelan writer Alexis Ortiz. He has been (in some cases still is) a journalist, politician, electoral consultant, film and television scriptwriter, electoral advisor, announcer, sports narrator, and cultural analyst. In addition, the author of twenty books, which establish this personality as an architect of Venezuelan, Latin American and Miami life, where he resides as an exile from the totalitarian state of Chávez and Maduro.

His most recent book, 99 historical curiosities (Ediciones Universal, 2023), is the result of readings and the cultural wealth acquired throughout his creative life. He is also a politician, as he was a member of the National Congress of Venezuela three times, and served as mayor of the city of Lechera, in the state of Anzotegui. Without a doubt, a multiple man, who does everything he does well, with wisdom and intellectual honesty.

Alexis Ortiz points out that he wrote 99 historical curiosities with the intention of stimulating adults and young people to read, to learn about history and its figures who forged freedom, democracy and knowledge. Then he adds: Reading humanizes and prepares for citizen protagonism, favors the commitment to defend our democracy outraged by Castro-Chavism.

The personalities echoed in Ortiz’s book are very diverse, including among others the supreme Venezuelan figure, Simón Bolívar. The author highlights Jorge Luis Borges, Sor Juana Ins de la Cruz, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abraham Lincoln, Jos Mart, Edith Piaff, Moshe Dayan, Martin Luther King, Netzahualcoyotl, Angela Merkel, Don King, Jos Ral Capablanca and Cervantes.

It also addresses the Chroniclers of the Indies, Rmulo Betancourt, Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Trawl Fishing, the Myth of El Dorado and even ventures into the incipient Artificial Intelligence.

Alexis Ortiz points out that a very varied book was proposed thinking that the reader could choose the topics to their liking and interest.

The author expresses that the entire book has a pedagogical, documentary and historical purpose; adding: some of those mentioned, such as the Venezuelan presidents Luis Herrera Campins and Carlos Andrés Pérez, and the baseball player Alfonso Chico Carrasquel, we met personally.

Alexis Ortiz has published 21 books, as well as thousands of press articles, chronicles, reports, brochures and stories. Among his merits stands out having received the United States Congressional Medal. As a politician he has attended parliamentary, environmental and human rights defense meetings on five continents. He has been an animator and participant in solidarity initiatives with the persecuted in Cuba, Chile, Peru, Nicaragua, Haiti, China, South Africa, Uruguay, among others.

His broad life path perhaps explains why the introductory words of 99 historical curiosities, feature notable personalities from Miami and Venezuelan life. The editor Juan Manuel Salvat will participate, whom Ortiz defines as a key figure for the rescue of Cuban Historical Memory; the journalist and former mayor of Miami Toms Regalado; the Venezuelan oil leader Horacio Medina; the mayor of the city of Doral, Christi Fraga; the poet and university professor Abel Ibarra; Zulay Segnini, director of the Galera Durban-Segnini and journalist Julio Csar Camacho, from Actualidad 1O40 AM.

From Caracas, the presidential candidate María Corina Machado will have a speech.

The presentation of 99 historical curiosities will take place on Saturday, February 3, at 4 pm, at the Durban-Segnini Gallery, at 3072 SW 38th Avenue. Miami, 33146. The book will be for sale on site to be signed by the author and will also be available on the Amazon platform. More information at (305) 505-1464.