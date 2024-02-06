Venezuela’s offense wakes up and achieves third victory in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- Catcher Luis Torrens capped a six-run rally in the seventh inning as Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) achieved its third victory in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series by beating Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) 6-1, which continues hanging by a thread to qualify for the next phase.

A hit by Alexi Amarista, who went 3 for 4, tied the game with a driving single in center field to tie the game. Wilfredo Tovar then emulated him to put his team ahead and Wilson Ramos did not want to be left out of the party and pushed another line.

Mexico’s bullpen broke down and three pitchers had to go through to get out of the inning, but not before Torrens hit a bases-loaded double to lead Venezuela’s victory.

The Venezuelan pitching always looked so good. Ricardo Pinto pitched five innings of six hits and one run before Jorgan Cavanerio, Anthony Vizcaya and Arnaldo Hernández completed the route.

Those led by Oswaldo Guillén will face off tomorrow at the last minute against Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), who won their first three games.

While the Mexicans will open the sixth day of the tournament facing the downtrodden Nicaraguan team (Gigantes de Rivas), who do not know victory.