Verdi does not shine at Verona: two goals and a new misfortune – Toro.it

Simone Verdi, il mancato approdo a Salerno e la permanza all’Hellas Verona: una stagione non delle migliori

In this stand, in mancanza di calcio giocato, è beneizzare il rendimento dei giocatori sotto contracto con il Torino, even that they were not present in the rose of Ivan Juric for the stagione in corso. One of the questions simon verdi, trequartista from Verona with a curious case alle spalle. Il 31 gennaio di quest’anno, infatti, she was già fatta per il retorno del classe ’92 alla Salernitana, squadra con cui los corso anno ha realizzato un salvezza “pazza”. It was tutto fatto, to the point that il Verona aveva sciolto il contratto di prestito con i granata. A technical problem on the Lega site, however, has prevented the new contract from the Salernitana giocatore from being deposited in time, and since the calciator has seen his dream return to Campania, rimanendo di fatto tra le fila dei gialloblù. .

The adventure to Verona

Verdi, at Verona, is not surely living his miglior stagione in career. Sono infatti molto lontani ormai i tempi di Bologna, in cui l’ormai 30enne was technical and spiritual leader of the rose of the felsinei. Quest’anno, infatti, l’ex granata has played only on 14 occasions, di cui only nel 26% dei almost da titolare. Troppo little for a giocatore of his caliber, endowed with great technique and, soprattutto, very skilled with entrambi and piedi. Doti che hanno imparato ad apprezzare a Salerno, dove lo stesso Verdi ha contribuito a realizzare a salvezza che sombrava impossible. The number of performers of this stagione, once, speaking clearly.

Only two goal in stagione

Only due goal in Serie A For the fantasist: one controlled the Spezia in a Persian game from Verona, the other in the penultimate round of the championship, in the pairing controlled Monza. Adesso Verdi è ai box for a physical problem, but he could reentrare in view of the dam. Il rendimento, however, continues to be non-high, and even though he believes that he cannot return to Torino at a fine stage.