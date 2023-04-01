Version 4.0 will be mandatory in July for payroll receipts

Mexico City.- The Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported that taxpayers who issue Digital Tax Receipts online (CFDI) for payroll will be required to use the new version 4.0 until July of this year and not starting tomorrow, as planned.

Through a statement, the Treasury informed that it seeks to give the best attention to the taxpayer, for which reason it decided to grant this facility.

As of tomorrow, version 3.3 of the CFDI will no longer be valid, within which are the payroll receipts and invoices, and only version 4.0 will be valid, which must include the Postal Code of the visual address and regime under the which taxpayer pays.

However, with this extension, payroll CFDIs will be able to continue using version 3.3.

The SAT reported that it will also allow natural persons who pay taxes under the Simplified Trust Regime, they will be required to have an e.firma and Tax Mailbox, with updated means of contact, as of July 1, 2023 and not as of April as planned.