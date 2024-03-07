Verstappen defends his father after statements by the Red Bull boss

YEDA-. The three-time defending champion of the Formula 1 Max Verstappen defended his father amidst the turmoil in Red Bull and addressed speculation on Wednesday that he could move to Mercedes next season when Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari.

Jos Verstappen said at the weekend that his son’s team would “explode” if Christian Horner remains in charge after the Red Bull boss’ alleged behavior towards a team employee. The young Verstappen said his father has always been outspoken.

“He’s not a liar, that’s for sure,” Max Verstappen said in comments reported by the UK-based Press Association agency ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

verstappenpadre.jpg Jos Verstappen, father of Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, arrives at the Red Bull Ring circuit ahead of the first free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 8, 2022. AP/Matthias Schrader

Last week, the team’s parent company dismissed a complaint of alleged misconduct by Horner toward an unnamed team employee. A day later, a file allegedly containing evidence against Horner was emailed to almost 200 recipients in the F1 paddock, including Liberty Media, F1, the FIA, the other nine team principals and several media outlets.

Horner has consistently denied any wrongdoing and remained in charge for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, which ended with a dominant victory for Verstappen. Jos Verstappen’s comments came after the race.

Verstappen, who is seeking his fourth consecutive F1 championship, said he wants “a calm environment in which everyone works happily.” The Dutch driver is under contract with Red Bull until 2028 but said Hamilton’s surprise move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 is proof that anything can happen.

“Nobody expected that Lewis would move to Ferrari,” Verstappen said. “In general life, you never know what’s going on, what’s happening to you, what’s going on around you or what might influence you, so you can never say 100% that this is how it will be, and that’s the way I approach it. my life. life”.

