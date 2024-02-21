Verstappen maintains the yoke and dominates the first test of the preseason

SAKHIR.- The Dutch pilot Max Verstappen current triple world champion in Formula 1, achieved the best time of the first day of preseason testing, this Wednesday at the Sakhir circuit, in Bahrain.

The star of Red Bull He surpassed the British Lando Norris (McLaren) and the Spanish Carlos Sainz by more than a second, who is beginning his last season driving the Ferrari team.

The Spaniard will be replaced next year by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who will initially ride on the Bahraini asphalt on Thursday.

Carlos Sainz (2).jpg Carlos Sainz of the Ferrari team celebrates his victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, Sunday, September 17, 2023. AP Foto/Vincent Thian

Like Sergio Pérez with Verstappen in Red Bull, the Briton gave his place to his teammate George Russell for the whole of this first day, as the teams had a single car for two drivers.

The Dutchman will start this next season as the great favorite, once again, to win it all.

Classification in Bahrain, with Verstappen at the top:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) in 1:31.344 (143 laps)

2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) + 1,140 (73)

3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) + 1,240 (69)

4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Racing Bulls) +1,225 (52)

5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) + 1.461 (61)

6. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) + 1.663 (54)

7. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) + 1,903 (64)

8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) + 2,041 (77)

9. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) + 2.314 (57)

10. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) + 2.527 (63)

11. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) + 2.538 (21)

12. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) + 2.765 (122)

13. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls) + 2.792 (64)

14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) + 3.087 (68)

15. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) + 3.243 (40)

16. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) + 3,333 (60)

17. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) + 4,348 (66)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) + 4.562 (82)

Source: With information from AFP