Verstappen was about to fail the driving test: It would have been quite embarrassing

Max Verstappen has proven in recent years to be the best driver in the Formula 1. A title always up for debate due to the cars driven by the rest of its rivals. What is clear is that his good work on the asphalt has helped him win the World Championship the last three seasons.

Now, this does not mean that in everyday life, the Dutch have had some problems with vehicles. In fact, in an interview with the Sunday Times, he admits that He almost failed his driving testas strange as it may seem coming from him.

It all happened in 2015, precisely the year in which he debuted in Formula 1, in Australia, for the Scuderia Toro Rosso. A year in which he tried to get his driving license the first time, although he had a difficult time, even arguing with the examiner: The examiner told me to go to the right and I, instead, went to the left. Then do not yield to pedestrians at an intersection. The examiner was not very happy and we argued because they had not yet reached the intersection.

A discussion that, however, did not go any further. And after his test, he ended up being approved, something that the Dutch driver remembers with relief, given that when he took his exam he had already made his debut in the premier category of motorsport: Luckily, I was able to pass the exam. It would have been quite embarrassing to fail..

Talks about Kelly Piquet’s daughter

Max Verstappen y Kelly Piquet They began dating together at the end of 2020. A relationship that went on to become one of the most beloved in the paddock. Kelly is a recognized figure in the world of Formula 1, not only because his father is the three-time champion of the category, Nelson Piquet, but because before Verstappen, he had a three-year relationship with the former driver. Daniil Kvyatwith whom also had a daughter, Penlope.

The Red Bull driver has spoken precisely about it in his interview, pointing out that I’m not the father, that’s not the goal, and that she has a good relationship with the little girl: It is always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, who has one. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get along really good. She is very cute.

