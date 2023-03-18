Very easy to change: This license plate saves so much money

If you don’t drive every day, you can save a lot of money with the seasonal license plate. The change brings in so much.

It is perhaps the best of all license plates – and hardly any motorist knows it: even if you leave the car for just a month, you can switch to a seasonal license plate. All of this brings many advantages. Above all, you can save a lot of money. This is shown by a calculation by the comparison portal Verivox.

Accordingly, the insurance costs can be reduced by more than a third – simply by a new license plate.

Two simple calculation examples show this:

A 40-year-old single driver from Munich with a convertible (Mazda MX-5 1.5) pays an average of 465 euros for the insurance. Now he is switching from the year-round license plate to the seasonal license plate. With eight months of approval per year, he saves 38 percent. That’s 161 euros.

In the case of a motorcycle (BMW R 1250 GS), the model driver saves exactly 30 percent. That’s 134 euros.

Practical: The short-term license plate only has to be registered once – and not every season anew. It is valid until revoked. The duration of the admission is freely chosen. It is between a minimum of two and a maximum of eleven full months.

Cold winter or hot summer – almost everyone can save

The whole thing is worthwhile for anyone who can do without a car for at least one month a year. This can be in the harsh winter, when motorcycles and vintage cars, for example, prefer to be left in a dry garage anyway. Or even in midsummer, when you go on vacation longer or if you prefer to switch to a bike. And anyone who uses a caravan usually knows exactly when to travel and when not.