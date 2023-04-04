“Very happy and very nervous”, Charlotte Gainsbourg prepares the opening of her father’s house

The actress and singer confides in BFMTV about the upcoming opening of Maison Gainsbourg, set for September 20 after decades of waiting.

“In panic”, but “we will be ready”. Charlotte Gainsbourg, who announced the upcoming opening of the Maison Gainsbourg on Sunday, told BFMTV of her ambivalent feelings about the outcome of this 30-year-old project.

“I don’t have a step back yet, I’m in a panic situation, which is normal,” says the actress and singer. “We are not quite ready, it is also to put pressure on us (that we have set a date) – but we will be ready!”.

La Maison Gainsbourg is 5 rue de Verneuil (Paris VIIe), where his father Serge Gainsbourg lived. Since her death on March 2, 1991 at the age of 62, the daughter of the musician and Jane Birkin has had the ambition to turn it into a museum. The project, constantly postponed, will finally see the light of day on September 20 with the opening to the public of this place which has become legendary. Ticketing launches on Tuesday.

“It’s an emotion that I will share, and usually I don’t share my intimate emotions at all”, continues the actress, soon to appear in life for real with Dany Boon and Kad Merad. “I have to prepare myself a little bit. I’m very happy, and at the same time very nervous.”

Two-part course

Charlotte Gainsbourg had detailed on Sunday the route that will be offered to the public as soon as the place opens in a press release.

“It will begin with a visit to the House (5 bis rue de Verneuil), an intimate dive. Then a stone’s throw away, the Museum (14 rue de Verneuil) will retrace my father’s life through his works and his collection. of iconic pieces.

Number 14, in addition to a museum “retracing the life and career of the artist”, will offer “a bookstore-boutique and the Gainsbarre, café and piano bar”.

“It had to be done”

It was a long journey to reach an opening to the public. “In the first ten years, when I was the most sure of the project, it was very complicated to bring it to fruition. And after that, I backtracked because it was a bit of what I had left of him, so I kept it like a treasure”, said Charlotte Gainsbourg to AFP, in 2021, the year of the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of her father.

“But when I left for New York – now I’m back in Paris – I took some distance and I understood that it had to be done,” she added.

This residence, “it’s him, his personality, it’s quite surprising”, she said again. The title The particular hotelon the legend album Melody Nelson’s Storyis inspired by the place.