“Very personal subjects”: Ed Sheeran reveals himself in a documentary on Disney +

This four-part project, broadcast on May 3, will look back on the rise of the British artist but also on personal moments in his life such as his wife’s health problems and the death of his best friend in 2022.

Ed Sheeran will retrace his musical journey in a documentary. Announced last October, this four-part programme, called The Sum of It Allwill be broadcast on May 3 on Disney +, two days before the release of the new album by the British artist, – (to read Subtract).

On social networks, the interpreter of Bad Habits unveiled a first trailer for this documentary. He discusses his rise to success, the health problems of his wife Cherry Seaborn, but also the tragic disappearance of his best friend, musician and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died of a heart attack in February 2022.

“I have always been discreet about my private life. Disney offered me to make a four-part documentary,” says Ed Sheeran on Instagram.

And to add: “at first it was just a documentary about the creation of an album. But as my life has had a few twists and turns, the subject of the album has changed, and so has the documentary. I wanted to put the album in context, because it deals with very personal subjects.”

Surprise concert in Paris

This fall, Ed Sheeran told the newspaper The Sun that a film crew had been following him since the start of his Mathematics world tour, which notably stopped at the Stade de France in Paris on July 29 and 30.

If this is the first documentary devoted to the career of Ed Sheeran, the British artist is not at his first attempt in front of the camera. He made a brief cameo in Game of Thrones in 2017 and also played her own role in the film Yesterday about the Beatles directed by Danny Boyle in 2019.

Before the release of his sixth album Subtract next May 5, Ed Sheeran also announced a surprise concert in early March at the Accor Arena in Paris, on April 2. This Parisian show will be the last in a series of five concerts which will start on March 23 in Manchester before going through London, Glasgow, Dublin, and finally the French capital.