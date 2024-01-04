veterans celebrate 20 years of Soldier Ride event

MIAMI .- Between applause from the public and the military salute of respect from the local police, the adaptive cycling race began this January 4 in Miami Beach Soldier Ride organized by Wounded Warrior Project .

About 40 veterans walked 9 miles from Finnegan’s Way in South Beach to loanDepot Park, escorted by numerous members of the police on bicycles, motorcycles and patrol cars.

The race, which takes place in Miami y Key Westis South Florida’s way of recognizing these veterans, as well as current patients at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Two decades of support for veterans

It’s been 20 years since a cyclist made a 5,000-mile ride from coast to coast to recognize the sacrifice of wounded veterans after 9/11. This is how it was born Soldier Ride.

The Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride is a unique multi-day cycling event in support of those nation’s warriors who need the embrace of the community. This race is one of the organization’s most impactful programs, as it offers a space for them to share and exercise body and mind.

Veterans who suffer in silence have the opportunity here to create healthy social bonds, which reduces stress and depression and helps reduce the risk of suicide. Likewise, they advance together as they did during their military service, as a team.

A race of brotherhood

James Herrera, in charge of WWP’s Physical Health and Wellness program, told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS that “the important thing is to improve the social connections of our veterans; many of them suffer in silence. Soldier Ride unites them as brothers and sisters, as as they did during their time of service. This decreases symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. It’s very important for them to go out and create this camaraderie.”

Herrera, a former Olympic cycling coach for the US team, and with a Master’s degree in Exercise Physiology from the University of Texas at El Paso, added that “we truly believe that physical well-being is a very important part of a veteran’s quality of life.” “Our programs focus on mental health, physical health, social well-being and also financial well-being. We want to take that holistic approach.”

“Every day I remember that I love what I do. When a veteran comes and tells me that he has improved his physical health by cycling, or playing sports, it makes me feel very good about what the organization does,” said Herrera, who just This January 4th he celebrates his ninth year in WWP.

And he added: “I met a veteran who told me she lost 200 pounds riding a bike and she feels like a completely different person.”

More about Wounded Warrior Project

Soldier Ride allows the community to celebrate veterans while riding their bikes along local streets.

A survey of 2022, carried out by WWP, and which takes into account veterans registered with this entity, provided important data about this community.

They feel isolated: 78%

Are they considered obese or severely obese: 51.9%

They have poor sleep quality: 90.3%

That same survey reveals that after participating in WWP Soldier Ride events, 93% of veterans said they felt more confident in themselves. Veterans who stay connected with military friends are 57% less likely to have symptoms like post-traumatic stress disorder.

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) began in 2003 as a small grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital beds of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As their post-service needs evolved, so did the programs and services. Today, through direct mental health programs, professional counseling and long-term rehabilitative care, along with advocacy efforts, WWP improves the lives of millions of veterans and their families.

Since 2003, the organization has served more than 200,000 post-9/11 veterans and family members, delivering more than $2 billion in services. Its direct programs have provided more than 1.8 million actions ranging from connection, mental health and well-being, physical health, financial well-being assistance, and long-term support for the critically injured.

WWP seeks to ensure that when those who serve return home, they have every opportunity to be as successful as civilians as they were in the military.