VfB falls to 18th place: Does Labbadia have to go again?

After a recent respectable 1-1 draw against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, VfB Stuttgart lost 1-0 to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon. With that, the Swabians slip down to last place in the table.

The record under coach Bruno Labbadia is sobering: In eleven competitive games under the direction of the 57-year-old, there were only two wins – one of them in the DFB Cup round of 16 against SC Paderborn.

Although the distance to the saving bank is only two points, the point average of 0.81 under Labbadia should give the supporters of VfB little hope of the reversal of the trend. The ‘Bild’ now brings a possible change of coach into play.

International break as last chance?

According to the tabloid “it could get tight” for Labbadia. Finally, the upcoming international break “The Last Meaningful Opportunity”, to change something in the coaching position. This season Pellegrino Matarazzo (five points from nine games) and Michael Wimmer (nine points from six games) have failed before Labbadia. The coming days will probably show whether there will be a third change of coach at VfB this season.