VFS Global: reminder for France visa applicants

The visa application processing center is back with a new press release to explain to visa applicants for France the importance of one of the stages of their application. As a reminder, visa applicants to France use the services of vfs Global to request this famous document.

In a press release published on its official page, VFS Global discusses the importance of correctly completing the visa application form for France.

France visa application form: VFS Global explains

In its press release, the visa application processing center reminds its customers that to avoid possible errors, the visa-France form should be correctly completed. And this, by indicating the personal information of the applicant. But also, the object and the conditions of stay.

In addition, this information must correspond to the supporting documents in the candidate’s file. VFS Global also recalls the importance of completing the form in question with its own care, and not using an intermediary organization.

On the other hand, in case of error, VFS Global specifies that the visa applicant for France will be obliged to return the same day with a new form corresponding to the correct information. For those who need it, the visa application processing center provides its customers with the services of its France-visas Kiosk, including the France-visas assistance service.

VFS Global posts new hours

For the holy month, VFS Global has implemented new hours to provide all of its services and welcome its customers. The new program for this center appears as follows:

Reception of visa applications for France: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Return of passports and additional files: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

Prime Time: from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents of French nationals and foreign spouses of French nationals will be able to join the center between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

| ON THE SAME TOPIC :

>> France visas for Algerians: VFS Global publishes an important note

>> Italy visas in Algeria: a new VFS center opens its doors