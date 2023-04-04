ViaBTC improves mining pool technology and introduces innovative products and services

CoinEx Global Limited

Recently, ViaBTC’s R&D team improved the underlying architecture of the mining pool, optimized the transfer of blocks and introduced innovative products and services such as “Auto Conversion/Withdrawal” and “Crypto Loans”. ViaBTC offers transparent mining statistics and “Hashrate Warning” to ensure a smooth mining experience for its users.

Unobtrusive and pragmatic, ViaBTC lays a solid foundation and makes steady progress

Just one year after it was founded, ViaBTC’s BTC hashrate was among the top 5 worldwide and won the trust and favor of countless miners. However, ViaBTC did not rest on its laurels, instead focusing on continuously improving the user experience and refining its products. This commitment has paid off as multiple mining pools supporting mainstream cryptocurrencies such as LTC, DASH and ZEC have been launched one after the other. Today, ViaBTC offers mining services for 15 different cryptocurrencies, with a cumulative mining power of tens of billions of dollars.

Rigorous and professional, ViaBTC ensures more stable mining profits with great technical strength

Only an excellent team can move the company forward. Believing that “the team is the company’s first product”, ViaBTC regards its team as the most important competitiveness and the most central product. Through constant talent recruitment, ViaBTC has built a strong global professional team. The team members have formerly worked at well-known Internet – and financial companies around the world, and more than 60% of them are engaged in research and development It is fair to say that ViaBTC is a technology-oriented company.

Haipo Yang, the driving force behind ViaBTC, places great emphasis on the technical aspects of mining pools. As an executive with a technical background, he understands the importance of a strong research and development team and places high demands on his team members. Yang insists on rigorous code reviews, making sure every detail, including whitespace, variable names, and architecture design, is carefully considered. As a result, ViaBTC has maintained a pristine technical record with the lowest orphan rate on the network over the past 7 years, providing miners with stable and reliable profits. This technical excellence has allowed ViaBTC to surpass its competitors in terms of mining profits.

W ith commitment, ViaBTC “makes the world a better place via blockchain”

A stable and reliable player in the competitive crypto industry, ViaBTC has grown steadily since its inception in 2016. The company values ​​stability and understands the importance of users being able to mine blocks.

Today, thanks to its professional technologies and high-quality products, ViaBTC has grown from a single store mining pool to an all-encompassing ecosystem serving more than 4 million users from over 200 countries and regions around the world. Its operations, including ViaBTC Pool, CoinEx Exchange, CSC, ViaWallet, and ViaBTC Capital, are all essential infrastructures of the blockchain. Going forward, ViaBTC will continue to strive to become a “crypto gateway” for more users and to make the world a better place via blockchain. This is not only ViaBTC’s commitment, but also its mission.

