Vicentin case: judge Lorenzini must continue in bankruptcy

The Civil, Commercial and Labor Appeals Chamber of the 4th judicial district resolved dismiss the grounds for excusation invoked by judge Fabián Lorenzini. Therefore, you must continue to process the preventive bankruptcy Vicentin S.AI.C.

With the votes of Mauricio Sánchez and Santiago Dalla Fontana (Alejandro Román abstained), the body rejected Lorenzini’s argument of “moral violence”. The judge had based his decision on the request for impeachment “by a representative of creditors” regarding his person, “conditions him when it comes to continuing to freely exercise jurisdiction in this highly relevant and complex process.” .

It should be remembered Avile Crespojudge of the 3rd Nomination, dismissed at the time the excuse of his colleaguesince he did not share his criteria and raised the file to the Chamber so that the controversy could be settled.

For the chambermaids, Lorenzini “has not explained how the fact of having been denouncedwithin the framework of Law 7050 affects their freedom of decision in the preventive bankruptcy.

Before the excuse Vicentin had presented a document to the judge to accept the conformity of the contest and formalize the agreement with the creditors, which already met the requirements of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law and included a national private bank at the last minute, which joined the international ones that previously lent and validated the understanding.