Vico C breaks the silence

After 14 years of absence, the Puerto Rican Vico C, known as the ‘Rap Philosopher’ released a new song called ‘Ask Your Dad About Me’

It is a reflection on the current situation of the urban genre, it will be included in the next musical production that will be released under the signature of Nain Music, a division of Rimas Entertainment.

The last album released by the interpreter of hits such as “Me Acuerdo”, “Bomba Para Afincar”, “La Recta Final” and “Viernes 13”, was “Babilla”, in 2009.

This album, as he explained, will abound with songs with “words that give light to the young woman of this generation, so that she becomes aware of herself as a woman, instead of seeing herself as an object of pleasure and dishonor.”

With almost four decades of experience, Vico C shows that you don’t have to separate from your origins to stay relevant, and that in his opinion you can innovate without “becoming a puppet of the game.

Vico C is now preparing for the release of his new studio album, completely produced and arranged by himself. On the album, which he will release in May, he will demonstrate that his lyrics and his music continue to influence the genre he pioneered.