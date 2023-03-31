Vico C returns after 14 years of silence with “Ask Your Dad About Me” – Hola News

San Juan, Mar 31 (EFE).- The legendary Puerto Rican rapper Vico C presented this Friday the song “Ask Your Papá Por Mí”, his first musical work in 14 years, a time that he described as “silent” in his recording career and “of growth in the race of life.”

“Ask Your Papá About Me”, a reflection on the current situation of the urban genre, will be included in the next musical production of “Rap Philosopher”, which will be released under the signature of Nain Music, a division of Rimas Entertainment.

“14 years of silence in my recording career is equivalent to 14 years of growth in the career of life,” said Luis Armando Lozada Cruz, the veteran urban artist’s given name, in a press release.

The last album released by the interpreter of hits such as “Me Acuerdo”, “Bomba Para Afincar”, “La Recta Final” and “Viernes 13”, was “Babilla”, in 2009.

“My God, who knows all things, in my opinion allowed my hands to be tied until my heart was able to withstand the fight that is coming my way, by creating an album like the one I have on my way, like the man I am today, with the words that are needed today”, he reflected.

In this album, as explained in the statement, songs will abound with “words that give light to the young woman of this generation, so that she becomes aware of herself as a woman, instead of seeing herself as an object of pleasure and dishonor.” .

Likewise, he composed themes with “words that teach today’s man that he can give the world much more for obeying a living God, than for what he can offer as a man with a dying spirit.”

“This is not a moment where I say: ‘Despite everything, I got back up,’ but one where I say: ‘Despite everything, I kept walking.’ And as I already said: The path was 14 years of growth that is projected today in the form of music… my music”, said Vico C.

With almost four decades of experience, Vico C shows that you don’t have to separate from your origins to stay relevant, and that in his opinion you can innovate without “becoming a puppet of the game”.

Vico C is now preparing for the release of his new studio album, completely produced and arranged by himself.

On the album, which he will publish in May, he will demonstrate that his lyrics and music continue to influence the genre of which he was a pioneer.