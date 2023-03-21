Victoria Alonso, 17 years of special effects at Marvel

Victoria Alonso, president of the special effects division at Marvel, has left her post

The reasons for his departure are not known.

The special effects of Marvel productions are increasingly criticized by the public

The name of Victoria Alonso is not necessarily familiar to you. However, after 17 years at Marvel, the president of the special effects division left the studio last Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reasons for his departure are not known, but it is a figure of the MCU who bows out.

Indeed, the leaders worked on the first Iron Man, Thoror Captain America : The First Avengerfilms that have since become legendary and have helped to forge the success of this cinematic universe.

Special effects criticized at Marvel

But, lately, things have been more complicated on the side of the Disney franchise. We have also seen criticism appear concerning the special effects which are, according to observers, less successful than in the past.

The artists dedicated to CGI have also denounced their working conditions, and many point to the infernal paces imposed on them to manage to release the very many Marvel films and series.

Last January, an artist told the Vulture site that Victoria Alonso had set up a blacklist to note the names of all the special effects professionals who did not meet the deadlines imposed by the studio. These accusations were dismissed by studio executives. Whether they are true or not, the emergence of such a discussion testifies in any case to a difficult atmosphere and a malaise among these professionals.

Over the past few years, Victoria Alonso has been one of the studio’s advocates for representativeness and inclusion. She was notably named one of the most influential Hispanic women in 2019 and 2020 by the magazine People in Spanish.

The leader also spoke directly against a homophobic law enacted by the Republican governor of Florida, saying: “As long as I am at Marvel Studios, I will fight for representation”.

It is currently difficult to know more about the reasons for his departure at the time of writing these lines, but perhaps Marvel will communicate later on this subject.

For your part, do you find that the special effects have somewhat lost in quality on the latest Marvel productions?