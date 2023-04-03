Vidal joined the race for the presidency and sent a message to the inmate of Together for Change

The national deputy of Together for Change, Mary Eugenia Vidalspoke about his political aspirations and acknowledged that he feels that he is the one who is best prepared to face a national project.

In dialogue with Radio Rivadavia, he affirmed that “in the path of those of us who have grown up in the PRO I feel that the one that has governed in the most difficult places such as the Province, the greatest number of Argentines, going through more crises, is my caseleaving out Mauricio”.

Regarding her political aspirations, she explained that “to be frank, it is not that I have launched a presidential candidacy. I say with a little more humility that I am building a path, where I believe that I have an experience of having governed 17 million Argentines in the province and 3 million in the City with Mauricio that I want to put at the service of others“.

At the same time, he referred to the decision of former president Macri not to run for a candidacy and He left a message for Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrichwho have already launched their presidential candidacies: “Mauricio has already made his decision and I feel that of those of us who remain, I have this advantage.”

And he closed by stating that the challenge of a candidacy “does not resist improvisations, does not resist more patches, does not resist someone coming to learn from the position.”