VIDEO. 2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates succeed Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron

The Chock-Bates duo won gold for the first time in their career, at the Worlds in Saitama, Japan.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron having chosen to take a break, the throne of ice dancing was vacant. Madison Chock and Evan Bates took advantage. The American couple won their first world gold medal on Saturday March 25 in Saitama, Japan, easily dominating the competition. Chock and Bates edged out Italians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri, silver, and Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, in bronze.

With their best career total of points largely beaten (226.01 points, ten more than at the 2022 Worlds), Madison Chock and Evan Bates thrilled the Japanese public despite a slight fall during the free program on Saturday. Second in the 2015 world championships, third in 2016 and 2022, the duo had each time lost to Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, crowned during these three editions. Their compatriots Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, second last year, also absent in Saitama. Chock and Bates did not miss the opportunity to sign their greatest career success.

The two French pairs entered, Evgenia Lopareva – Geoffrey Brissaud, and Loïcia Demougeot – Théo Le Mercier, finished 12th and 14th respectively.