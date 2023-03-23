VIDEO. 2023 World Figure Skating Championships: Frenchman Kevin Aymoz fifth in the short program, Adam Siao Him Fa misses

On the occasion of the men’s short program, the 22-year-old European champion concentrated the hopes of a tricolor medal. It is finally his compatriot who realizes the surprise.

The disappointment lives up to expectations. Even if he had announced that he was not aiming for the medal at all costs, Adam Siao Him Fa was certainly hoping for another outcome to his short program at the Saitama Worlds on Thursday March 23. Borrowed, he appeared in difficulty, losing his balance twice on pirouettes, and not attempting any combination. With 79.78 points, he is eleventh before the free program, but his chances of medals have gone.

However, the French clan can have a smile in Japan. Indeed, Kevin Aymoz, the second Frenchman entered, achieved a very good score, 95.56 points, and climbed to fifth place. Eleventh of the Worlds last year, he will be keen to improve this performance and can dream of a medal, provided he succeeds in the perfect program on Saturday, during the free program.

Shoma Uno tient son rang

While all of Japan feared for him, following his right ankle injury earlier in the week, reigning world champion Shoma Uno erased the last worries. After a very good program, he already takes first place with a total of 104.63 points. American Ilia Malinin is second with 100.38 points, while Korean Cha Jun-hwan completes the podium with 99.64 points.