Video: Angela Aguilar is exhibited “again” speaking with an Argentine accent

Mexico City.- Ángela, daughter of the famous Mexican regional interpreter Pepe Aguilar, generated controversy again after it was exhibited (again), but now speaking with an Argentine accent.

All this “hate” of users of social networks began when the young artist revealed that she has 25 percent blood from the South American country.

That day Ángela Aguilar took advantage of the furor caused by the Argentine soccer team that won the “Qatar 2022” World Cup by beating France.

However, the comments were not well received by his followers, especially those who were still hurt by the elimination of the “Tricolor”.

This controversy surrounding her Argentine descent resurfaced because a video was released showing her skills as an imitator.

And it is that in said clip the “Princess of the Mexican Regional” appears walking next to her father Pepe Aguilar, in what appear to be the streets of Spain.

During her journey, the young woman plays with various accents, one of them Argentine. Then, users did not take long to remember that she had a 25 percent offspring.

In the recording, Ángela Aguilar is also heard speaking as a person who was born in Buenos Aires would.

Her style did not go unnoticed and users criticized her because her accent is not exact “and it even seems sung.”

The truth is that it was all a joke.

In April 2022, the Mexican singer regretted the leak of photos with her partner 15 years older than her: “I feel violated, raped,” she said.

It was through a video posted on Instagram, where the Mexican regional interpreter denounced that the images were published without her permission.