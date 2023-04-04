Video: Artificial Intelligence Midjourney Now Shows Pope Francis Dancing Hip-Hop As A Rapper

Video: Artificial Intelligence Midjourney Now Shows Pope Francis Dancing Hip-Hop As A Rapper

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 4, 2023

He Pope Francisco once again becomes a Trending Topic and a global viral phenomenon with the appearance of new images of it generated through the Artificial Intelligence of Midjourney.

In the first wave, which half the world already saw, we observed the pontiff with all the flow we could conceive of wearing fashionable clothes and reinventing the aesthetics of the Vatican’s dress codes.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *