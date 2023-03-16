VIDEO. Drought: the construction of swimming pools could soon be banned in the Var

Can we continue to fill swimming pools in the summer if there is no more water to water the crops? In the Var, some municipalities are considering refusing to grant new building permits for swimming pools.

In the country of Faience in the Var, everywhere are the same landscapes, housing estates where almost each house has its swimming pool. In the region plagued by drought, shouldn’t drastic measures be taken? The mayors of nine municipalities are seriously considering it. “No more building permits, (…) no more swimming pool, we temporarily stop for 3, 4, 5 years“, proposes Nicolas Martel, mayor (DVD) of Saint-Paul-en-Forêt. For the decision to be legally valid, he asks for the support of the state.



The economic sector is concerned

These new measures would be difficult to put in place, especially since water restrictions such as the ban on filling swimming pools are not always accepted by the inhabitants. Construction, maintenance, it’s a whole economic sector that worries like an SME boss who makes a third of his turnover on swimming pools.