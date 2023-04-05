VIDEO. Fantastic goal, invasion of the field ... The crazy night in Nantes in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France

Nantes qualified for their second final in a row on Wednesday, beating OL at La Beaujoire (1-0).

The yellow wave will once again sweep over the Stade de France. FC Nantes overcame Olympique Lyonnais (1-0), Wednesday April 5, in the semi-final of the Coupe de France. In a Beaujoire of the great evenings, the defending champions canaries created the best chances but stumbled for a long time on the Lyon goalkeeper, Anthony Lopes.

It was finally Ludovic Blas who managed to unlock the score in a very nice way by taking the ball from his chest before sending a superb shot into the back of the net. A goal that was enough for the happiness of the Yellow and Green since OL never returned. Result, they will have the opportunity to afford a double after their victory in the final against Nice, last year. It will be this time against Annecy or Toulouse. Well worth a late night invasion.