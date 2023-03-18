Video games and toys that could be worth a million dollars and that you could have full of dust in your house

It is very likely that you still keep among your most valued possessions a video game or toy with many years of history. Perhaps you have given it to your child, a relative or close friend, or perhaps it is dusty, unused, somewhere in your home. That old object that seems to only have sentimental value and was forgotten could be worth up to a million dollars.

We know the crazy things that some collectors are willing to do for different products, especially if they were released in the eighties, nineties or the beginning of the new millennium. A report published on the website of ok diary reveals six things that could be sold for a lot, a lot of money.

Pokémon Silver for the Game Boy Color

One of the most emblematic video games of the Nintendo portable, Game Boy Color, was Pokémon Silver, one of the favorites of children and adolescents of the two thousand. From $1,200 onwards you are a buyer on sites like eBay.

Super Mario Bros. 3 for NES

Rare versions of Super Mario Bros 3 were not easy to come by, as they were sold outside of the NES catalog. This made its value increase over time, to the point that some collectors are willing to pay for it. up to $25,000.

pokemon cards

Some of the Pokémon cards are worth a fortune. For example, the 1999 Charizard is valued at over $10,000 and the limited edition Pikachu is around $50,000. And if this seems little to you: there is a collector who sells the complete collection of “Pokémon Ex PSA 9 Collection” for exactly 1,132,666.13 euros.

Barbie New Year

The favorite dolls of the nineties and 2000 are the Barbies, still valid in the current generation for between 20 to 70 dollars, depending on the model and function. But the special New Year’s edition Barbie exceeds $ 1,100 on different sales pages.

Tazos

They say that the one who didn’t have polos of Polemon, Dragon Ball, Los Caballeros del Zodiaco, among other franchises, had no childhood. A collection of these memorable toys can cost more than $130.

Tamagotchis

The first virtual pet that could be held in the palm of your hand and that everyone cared for with great affection can be worth up to $3,000as long as the Tamagotchi is in its original box.