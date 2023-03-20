VIDEO. “I sell everything, I’m going to hell”: the particular story of an adventurous La Plata

Benjamin’s story is truly sensational. He lives in La Plata and his life goal is to travel on his motorcycle. Wherever it is, to the place where his heart tells him. But for that, he must leave his home. And for this reason, he put up a sign on the sidewalk that says: “I’m selling everything, I’m going to hell.”

The economic situation of the country is not the best. The problem that is experienced on a day-to-day basis is reflected in the street and also in many aspects of our lives. But he does not sell everything to obtain a profit and “escape” from Argentina, but rather to leave things in the past and embark on new paths.

In a one-on-one with EL DIA, he reported that he has a disease called “fibromyalgia” (a long-lasting chronic disorder that causes pain and sensitivity throughout the body. It can make the person feel overly tired (fatigue) and have problems sleep) and he even managed to make elements for his motorcycle, so that he can ride without problem.

“Literally the idea is to feel a bit of freedom. Enough of borders, of someone telling you what to do and how, and how much your effort is worth. The idea is to vindicate my effort a bit and put value on it and do this only for me and for me I’m looking for my happiness and not anyone else’s,” he said.

In turn, he said that he has been a physics professor for 10 years now, but that he will have to resign his position to fulfill his dreams: “The idea is to travel to Central America with the motorcycle. That is the objective. To be able to live from what I I produce. That’s why I’m building my own suitcase according to my needs and the motorcycle also customize it according to my comforts because I’m fibromyalgic, which is a rheumatic disease that is painful, so I have quite special needs. That’s what led me to build what will be my livelihood during the trip”.

“The first goal of arrival is Venezuela and the route to do honestly, I have no idea where I am going to go. The idea is going to be in a tent the whole trip. I have no decorations, I have no unnecessary things, so I will be living there. The giant suitcase will have tools, a little place for pots to cook, hygiene things, things to work, spare parts for the motorcycle, things to produce the mitten,” he added to the talk.

In turn, he detailed how the manufacture of a plastic part began that helps him to be able to drive normally, without suffering pain: “At the end of 2021, I fell off the motorcycle while going to work and I broke my menisci and had a lot of time stopped. It was at that time that I began to develop that idea. I invented a piece to transmit that force of the fist. It is a little piece of plastic that makes use of the most basic mechanics that were used in the year 1900, without technology , without electronics, without great things. What it does is transmit the effort of the fingers to this part of the hand (he points to his palm), where there are neither tendons nor nerves. The difference is that instead of grabbing it and exerting force , the only thing that I am going to be is to support the hand and it does not lock the accelerator”.

Finally, after carrying out this project, he stated: “I patented this on September 30 and I am already registering the trademark and now I am making a change of material to make it a little more friendly to the hand.”

Benjamin plans to travel before April 15. For this reason, he makes this move where selling everything would be a solution to undertake the much desired trip.